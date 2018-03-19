Monday doesn’t suck! Maybe your job does. But hey, we’re giving you a list of the new songs we’re featuring this week!

Almond Soy – I Could Be the One

Amyl and The Sniffers – Cup Of Destiny

Ari Roar – Calm Down

Courtney Barnett – Need A Little Time

Duets and Stuff – Serve Somebody

Eckhardt and the House – If You Cannot Talk

Francobollo – Hoo Ha

Joel Sarakula – In Trouble

Kainalu – Folds Like Origami

Kate Nash – Life In Pink

Lowercase Committee – You’re Gonna Be Okay

Mat Kearney x RAC – Memorized

Moonchild – The List

Mr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus – Blood On The Road

Pearl Jam – Can’t Deny Me

Pink $ock – I Wish I Had Her Number

Plan Of Fools – Going Nowhere

Prep – Don’t Bring Me Down

The Fin. – Shedding

The Magic Gang – Take Care

Thunder Jackson – Colours

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Leave A Light On

You can follow this Spotify playlist. Always fresh and updated weekly!

(except for that Incubus – Nimble Bastard track that we can’t get rid of)