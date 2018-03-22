The wait is over. Kinda.

Taken from P!ATD's music video for Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie gave his fans a sneak peak of what’s to come during one of his live streams last month. But no release date was given, let alone a name.

Last night, however, the Urie-led band gave up the internet hullabaloo and finally went straight to the point by announcing their upcoming album ‘Pray For The Wicked‘, debuting 2 new songs, and revealing an accompanying music video for one of the lead tracks. Their sixth record is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018 under Fueled By Ramen.

After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years,” said the frontman. “Pray For The Wicked is my ‘thank you’ to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.

PRAY FOR THE WICKED TRACKLISTING

1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining

2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)

3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It

4. High Hopes

5. Roaring 20s

6. Dancing’s Not A Crime

7. One Of The Drunks

8. The Overpass

9. King Of The Clouds

10. Old Fashioned

11. Dying In LA

Check out the new songs below:

(Fuck A) Silver Lining

Say Amen (Saturday Night)

22 Mar 2018
