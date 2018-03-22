Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie gave his fans a sneak peak of what’s to come during one of his live streams last month. But no release date was given, let alone a name.

Last night, however, the Urie-led band gave up the internet hullabaloo and finally went straight to the point by announcing their upcoming album ‘Pray For The Wicked‘, debuting 2 new songs, and revealing an accompanying music video for one of the lead tracks. Their sixth record is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018 under Fueled By Ramen.