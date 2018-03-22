The wait is over. Kinda.
Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie gave his fans a sneak peak of what’s to come during one of his live streams last month. But no release date was given, let alone a name.
Last night, however, the Urie-led band gave up the internet hullabaloo and finally went straight to the point by announcing their upcoming album ‘Pray For The Wicked‘, debuting 2 new songs, and revealing an accompanying music video for one of the lead tracks. Their sixth record is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018 under Fueled By Ramen.
So here’s a few more prayers from me and my friends.
I pray you enjoy it.
Love,
Brendon
Panic! At The Disco
New album Pray For The Wicked out June 22nd – pre-order it now: https://t.co/HbBiRoroD2 pic.twitter.com/Nz67qEdidN
— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) March 21, 2018
“After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years,” said the frontman. “Pray For The Wicked is my ‘thank you’ to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”
PRAY FOR THE WICKED TRACKLISTING
1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining
2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)
3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It
4. High Hopes
5. Roaring 20s
6. Dancing’s Not A Crime
7. One Of The Drunks
8. The Overpass
9. King Of The Clouds
10. Old Fashioned
11. Dying In LA
