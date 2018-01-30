New music alert! Here’s what we added yesterday, Jan. 29 2018
American Pleasure Club – This Is Heaven and I’d Die For It
Chopper Seven – Snow
Franz Ferdinand – Lazy Boy
Camp Cope – How To Socialise and Make Friends
Hop Along – How Simple
Erik Phillips – Happen
Car Seat Headrest – Cute Thing
Gaffa Tape Sandy – Beehive
Nadine – Ultra Pink
Greyhoundz – Krus
Porches – Now The Water
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Mainland
Nai Palm – Homebody
Parks, Squares and Alleys – Disco Girl
Palm – Composite
Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner – Water Baby
Stick Figgas – Ubasan
Warren Greer – To Change Your Mind
Stello – So In Love
The Dawn – Segurista
Sophie Meiers x Seneca B – I Want To Write You letters
Ysanygo – Bakit
Loop – 31
Blue Jean Junkies – Fun House
Comments (1)
Christine Joy Pineda
Jan 30, 2018 at 10:35 PM
Good day, Jam 88.3! Are you playing Indie Music? Hanson has been an Indie band since 2003. In regard to this, I, and my fellow POHFC (Philippine Official Hanson Fans Club) friends, would like to request for Hanson’s latest single entitled, ‘I WAS BORN’, to be played on your station. We do hope that our wish will be granted. Thank you in advance! 💗Reply
https://youtu.be/p8IkOMrxcHs