You know you’re getting old when some of your favorite emo stars are now parents…of three.

The Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz took to Instagram to share the news in the most heartwarming way possible. Featuring his two boys Bronx Mowgli and Saint Lazslo holding a tiny box wrapped in pink, signifying the gift of their baby sister. “Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: 👧🏻 coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint,” Wentz captioned his post.

FOB’s LP M A N I A drops January 19, Friday.