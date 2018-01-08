Is it a rip off of a rip off? Or do they just have the same chord progression?
We all know Radiohead is sick and tired of ‘Creep‘, their biggest hit from the 1970s, but it looks like they still care about it! Apparently, the Oxford-based band is suing Lana Del Rey for allegedly plagiarizing the song.
Del Rey took to Twitter to confirm the news, following a statement saying that the band is demanding 100% of the royalties for her song. Yikes.
It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018
It is important to note that ‘Creep’ was also inspired by The Hollies‘ The Air That I Breathe, and Radiohead were sued for copyright infringement due to obvious similarities. The band, however, admitted to taking the progression from the song.
I guess this is going to be a life-long cycle of musicians suing musicians, sampling each other’s songs and such. Let’s see how it goes 20 years from now!
