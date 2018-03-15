On April 14, 2018, Red Ninja will be celebrating their 9th anniversary! Just like always, the birthday bash will be held at B-Side, The Collective.

Talented homegrown acts such as Assembly Generals, Ben&Ben, Carlos Castaño, Carousel Casualties, Clara Benin, December Avenue, Dicta License, Ebe Dancel, Keiko Necesario, Lions & Acrobats, Oh, Flamingo!, Over October, Pedicab, Run Dorothy, Runaway Crimes, She’s Only Sixteen, TheSunManager, The Morning Episodes, Tom’s Story are all part of the line-up! The tickets are priced at 450 PHP. Ticket bundles are available as well.

The prod previously held a pre-birthday bash yesterday, March 14 at ROUTE 196 with performances by IV OF SPADES, Lions & Acrobats, Pedicab, Mono/Stereo, Over October, Assembly Generals, Tanya markova, and Oh! Flamingo.