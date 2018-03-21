After 7 years of applying for RBMA, similarobjects—the brainchild of Jorge Wieneke V—will finally be performing at this year’s Red Bull Music Academy, alongside Akiko Haruna, BRUX, lullahush, metabora, Anxo Ferreira, and 56 other producers and musicians from all over the world!

The chosen music-makers will be participating in workshops, attending lectures, and performing at all sorts of events in Berlin—where this whole thing blossomed.

Full list of participants can be seen here.