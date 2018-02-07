Singapore-based alternative dream pop bands Sobs and Subsonic Eye (signed under the record label Middle Class Cigars) will embark on their first-ever overseas tour!

The bands will be flying around Southeast Asia starting February 25 until March, with shows lined up across Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, and of course, Manila!

Sobs + Subsonic’s show in Manila will be on the 2nd of March, and they’ll be playing alongside some of the country’s coolest music makers, namely Mellow Fellow x Ruru, Memory Drawers, Ourselves the Elves, The Buildings, and The Gory Orgies on March 2, 2018 at Mow’s Bar, Matalino St., Quezon City.

Priced at 700PHP, each ticket purchase comes with a drink and will be available on the gate.

Sobs + Subsonic Eye Southeast Asia Tour Dates:

Sunday, February 25 — Jakarta, Indonesia — Rossi Musik

with Sunset Rollercoaster, Whoosah

Wednesday, February 28 — Singapore — Decline [Sobs only]

with Peach Pit

Friday, March 2 — Manila, Philippines — Mow’s

with Mellow Fellow x Ruru, Memory Drawers,

Ourselves The Elves, The Buildings, The Gory Orgies

Saturday, March 3 — Bangkok, Thailand — De Commune

with Cosmic Child, Hariguem Zaboy, Safeplanet

Monday, March 12 — Singapore — EBX Live Space [Subsonic Eye only]

with Beach Fossils