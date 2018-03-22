Snow Patrol is back, and they just premiered the lead single ‘Dont Give In‘ from their first record in seven years Wildness.

“‘Don’t Give In’ was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realized it was about me and the struggle of making the album – which took 5 years and was not easy – coupled with the struggle with depression I’ve had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album. The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy.” Gary Lightbody said in an interview with Jo Whiley.

The quintet will be releasing Wildness on May 25, 2018 under Universal’s Republic Records. “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all it’s confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.” Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody says of the album.