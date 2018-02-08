In case you don’t know, Singapore is home of one of the best dream pop bands, especially the ones under the record label Middle Class Cigars, Cosmic Child, Subsonic Eye, and Sobs.
Sobs is a bedroom pop outfit coming all the way from the beautiful streaks of Singapore. They’re known for delivering the calmest, mellowest, and haziest tunes in a wonderful lo-fi fashion, coupled with gleaming guitar lines, just the right amount of reverb, and the heartwarming voice of Celine Autumn.
The trio is well-known for ‘Girl’, the title track off of their debut EP Catflap.
Catflap was released under Middle Class Cigars way back in June 23, 2017. The EP is packed with 5 breezy tracks that all hold a story of their own—an assemblage of true to life experiences, such as the inevitable woes of love, Singapore’s non-existent ocean, and so on and so forth. Think of it as an audio diary, a warm friend, or the outskirts of your brain.
Sobs will be flying around Southeast Asia with their lablemate Subsonic Eye starting February 25 until March 2nd, with shows lined up across Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, and of course, Manila!
