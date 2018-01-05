If you’re looking forward to the new Rick And Morty and Game of Thrones episodes this year, well, you’re not having any.

According to Ridley, the writer of the animated series Rick And Morty, they haven’t even started writing the episodes for the fourth season yet, and the creators Justin Roiland and Dan Horman have opted to take their time. “I never understood why everybody—all parties, Dan, Justin and Adult Swim—didn’t get their shit together and make the show fast,” Ridley said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m sure they all have their reasons.”

It took at least 16 months for season three to be released, but unfortunately, we won’t be expecting the new season until late 2019.

The George R. R. Martin-written series Game of Thrones on the other hand, was initially scheduled for a late 2018 release, however, HBO later on specified that airing it on 2019 might be more realistic. In an interview with Variety, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) says the production on the eighth season started in October, and that they’ve got at least six-seven months left.

Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018

Be patient grasshoppers! Time to search for a bunch of new series as a substitute.