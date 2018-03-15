The Rest Is Noise PH‘s upcoming event, Summer Noise: A The Rest Is Noise is happening on May 5, 2018 at Century City Mall, with acts from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cebu, and the Metro.

Catch performances by Permanence (SG), X0809 (TH), The Sleeves (HK), Tiger Pussy (Cebu), Mandaue Nights (Cebu), IV OF SPADES, bp valenzuela, Clara Benin, dicta license., Munimuni, Oh, Flamingo！, Pedicab, The Ransom Collective, Ruru, She’s Only Sixteen, tide/edit, Tom’s Story, and a powerhouse showcase from UPRISING roster (Kemikal Ali, Dj Arbie Won, KJah, DJ Antsdru, Apoc, DJ Nicko, BLKD, UMPH, Supreme Fist, Juss Rye, Emar Industriya, Plazma The Demented, Zaito, Kartel [Ilaya + Tala], and Illustrado [Batas + Sayadd + Goriong Talas + Apo Lerma]).

**FREE posters and postcards to the first 200 attendees.

You can order your tickets at bit.ly/summernoisetickets or text at 0917-878-9803 and via designated meet-ups.

Ticket prices:

PHP 600 – Early Bird – March 05 to March 11 only

PHP 700 – Pre-Selling – March 12 to March 25 only

PHP 800 – Regular – March 26 to April 27 only

PHP 850 – At The Door – May 5 at the venue from 12PM onwards

RSVP: bit.ly/TRINSUMMERNOISE (case-sensitive)

Summer Noise: A The Rest Is Noise Show is co-presented by Century City Mall, Vandals On The Wall, Gabi Na Naman Productions, and Linya-Linya.