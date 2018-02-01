Superorganism’s self-titled debut will be released on March 2nd via Domino Recording Company. The eight piece band – a sprawling, multi-limbed collection of international musicians and pop culture junkies who’s latest track ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’ just reached number one this week on our Ten Top Tracks.
Superorganism track list:
01 It’s All Good
02 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
03 Nobody Cares
04 Reflections On The Screen
05 SPRORGNSM
06 Something For Your M.I.N.D.
07 Nai’s March
08 The Prawn Song
09 Relax
10 Night Time
Superorganism formats:
* Standard gatefold LP, single vinyl, four page booklet, DL card
* Deluxe LP, glow in the dark gatefold, single vinyl, four page booklet, DL card
* Deluxe CD, mini gatefold with 16 page booklet
* Standard CD, jewelcase with 16page booklet
* Digital Download + Spotify Pre-save
Check out the stunning video from Superorganism’s very own Robert Strange
