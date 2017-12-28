The song was produced by Jesse Grinter in collaboration with MISCELLANEOUS and Switchtrik. “This is the only Tarsius and Swtichtrik (Miscellaneous, Assembly Generals)” Diego Mapa wrote in a statement. “This track was completed in 2013 (but began production in 2010, before “Primate”) and was supposed to be part of a wonderful project that could still happen in the near future. The owner of that project I guess wouldn’t mind me posting this. If he still wants to include this track in it, we still would love to be part of that project. It was made and inspired by it anyway … This track’s original session file was in a laptop that was stolen or in a hard drive that crashed a few years ago. I can’t remember. So this is the only existing recording of this track which I just tweaked (EQ’d only) today. Anyway track still sounds good. Free download until supplies last. Happy Holidays!”

L.C.D follows the sweet sound of electricity, cowbells, and powerful glitches; everything just melted into one electromagnetic field of musical witchcraft.