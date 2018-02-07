Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous remains on top of the list while Cheats‘ Printers ranks at No. 2. Frankie Cosmos‘ slips a slot to third place with Jesse. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ruru‘s Another.
4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|1
|4
|2
|Printers
Before The Babies
|Cheats
|3
|3
|3
|Jesse
Vessel
|Frankie Cosmos
|4
|3
|4
|Another
(single)
|Ruru
|5
|4
|5
|Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
|Tune-Yards
|8
|2
|6
|Everyone’s The Same
(single)
|Freak
|7
|3
|7
|Disco Girl
Cold Blood Magic
|Parks, Squares, and Alleys
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Cute Thing
Twin Fantasy
|Car Seat Headrest
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Your True Name
(single)
|The Radio Dept.
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Bakit
(single)
|Ysanygo
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
