Up at number one, Sugar Hiccup‘s Saturnine Nevermore holds the gold! Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up remains on No. 2 while MGMT slips a slot to third place with When You Die.

2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Saturnine Nevermore
Closure		 Sugar Hiccup 3 3
2 Cheer Up
Bright: The Album		 Portugal. The Man 2 4
3 When You Die
Little Dark Age		 MGMT 4 4
4 Blank Pages
(single)		 Farewell Fair Weather 6 3
5 Every 1s A Winner
(single)		 Ty Segall 7 3
6 Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)		 Orange and Lemons 1 6
7 Just For Us
Just For Us		 Francis and the Lights 9 2
8 Psychedelic Freak
(single)		 Argonaut&Wasp 10 2
9 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism		 Superorganism NEW ENTRY
10 Another
(single)		 Ruru NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

