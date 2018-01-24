Up at number one, Farewell Fair Weather’s Blank Pages holds the gold! Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous ranks at No. 2, while Francis and the Lights slips a slot to third place with Just For Us.
3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Blank Pages
(single)
|Farewell Fair Weather
|4
|4
|2
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism
|Superogranism
|9
|2
|3
|Just For Us
Just For Us
|Francis and the Lights
|7
|3
|4
|Psychedelic Freak
(single)
|Argonaut&Wasp
|8
|3
|5
|Saturnine Nevermore
Closure
|Sugar Hiccup
|1
|4
|6
|Another
(single)
|Ruru
|10
|2
|7
|Cheer Up
Bright : The Album
|Portugal. The Man
|2
|5
|8
|Jesse
Vessel
|Frankie Cosmos
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Printers
Before The Babies
|Cheats
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Everyone’s The Same
(single)
|Freak
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
