Orange and Lemons‘ Lovers Go, Lovers Come is the first top track of the year! Lonely Benson‘s Location ranks at No. 2 while Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up goes waaaaaay up higher to No. 3 from its previous rank, followed by Benjamin Booker‘s Believe.
Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.
Recent posts
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 276 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 2012 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 1313 days ago Music Must Haves
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|4
|4
|2
|Location
(single)
|Lonely Benson
|3
|3
|3
|Cheer Up
Bright: The Album
|Portugal. The Man
|8
|2
|4
|Believe
Witness
|Benjamin Booker
|6
|3
|5
|When You Die
Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|9
|2
|6
|Atoll
Needle Paw
|Nai Palm
|2
|5
|7
|Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print
|Spud Cannon
|1
|4
|8
|Every 1s A Winner
Freedom’s Goblin
|Ty Segall
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Saturnine Nevermore
Closure
|Sugar Hiccup
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Blank Pages
(single)
|Farewell Fair Weather
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Leave a comment