Orange and Lemons‘ Lovers Go, Lovers Come is the first top track of the year! Lonely Benson‘s Location ranks at No. 2 while Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up goes waaaaaay up higher to No. 3 from its previous rank, followed by Benjamin Booker‘s Believe.

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)		  Orange and Lemons 4 4
2 Location
(single)		 Lonely Benson 3 3
3 Cheer Up
Bright: The Album		 Portugal. The Man 8 2
4 Believe
Witness		 Benjamin Booker 6 3
5 When You Die
Little Dark Age		 MGMT 9 2
6 Atoll
Needle Paw		 Nai Palm 2 5
7 Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print		 Spud Cannon 1 4
8 Every 1s A Winner
Freedom’s Goblin		 Ty Segall NEW ENTRY
9 Saturnine Nevermore
Closure		 Sugar Hiccup NEW ENTRY
10 Blank Pages
(single)		 Farewell Fair Weather NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

03 Jan 2018
