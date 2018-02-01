All the way up at number 1, we finally have Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous reigning supreme! Ranking at no. 2 is Francis and the Lights’s Just For Us while Cheats‘ sneakily slips a slot to third place with Printers from their freshest record Before The Babies!

3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism		 Superorganism 2 3
2 Just For Us
Just For Us		 Francis and the Lights 3 4
3 Printers
Before The Babies		 Cheats 9 2
4 Jesse
Vessel		 Frankie Cosmos 8 2
5 Another
(single)		 Ruru 6 3
6 Blank Pages
(single)		 Fairwell Fair Weather 1 5
7 Everyone’s The Same
(single)		 Freak 10 2
8 Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life		 Tune-Yards NEW ENTRY
9 Nervous Young Inhumans
Twin Fantasy		 Car Seat Headrest  NEW ENTRY
10 Body
Could It Be Different		 The Spook School NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

01 Feb 2018
