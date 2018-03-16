Bahamas’ Bad Boys Need Love Too reigns supreme while She’s Only Sixteen‘s Magic ranks at No. 2. Brain Twins slips a slot to third place with Phantom Limb. Ranking at No. 4 we have Parquet Courts‘ Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience.
4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Bad Boys Need Love Too
Earth Tones
|Bahamas
|2
|6
|2
|Magic
Whatever That Was
|She’s Only Sixteen
|3
|4
|3
|Phantom Limb
(single)
|Brain Twins
|7
|3
|4
|Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience
Wide Awake!
|Parquet Courts
|10
|2
|5
|TSLamp
Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|9
|2
|6
|Time Lapse
(single)
|Sandwich
|1
|2
|6
|Get You Closer
(single)
|Ciudad
|NEW ENTRY
|6
|SPRORGANSM
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|NEW ENTRY
|6
|Set To Attack
Francis Trouble
|Albert Hammond Jr
|NEW ENTRY
|7
|Over and Over and Over
Boarding House Reach
|Jack White
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
