She’s Only Sixteen‘s Magic reigns supreme while Brain Twins‘ Phantom Limb ranks at No. 2.
Bahamas slips a slot to third place with Bad Boys Need Love Too. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ciudad‘s Get You Closer!
4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Magic
Whatever That Was
|She’s Only Sixteen
|2
|5
|2
|Phantom Limb
(single)
|Brain Twins
|3
|4
|3
|Bad Boys Need Love Too
Earth Tones
|Bahamas
|1
|7
|4
|Get You Closer
(single)
|Ciudad
|7
|2
|5
|Set To Attack
Francis Trouble
|Albert Hammond Jr.
|9
|2
|6
|Over And Over And Over
Boarding House Reach
|Jack White
|10
|2
|7
|Raindrop Blue
The Other
|King Tuff
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Wide Awake
Wide Awake!
|Parquet Courts
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|City Boy
(single)
|Calpurnia
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Wordless
(single)
|Hazylazy
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
