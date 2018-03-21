She’s Only Sixteen‘s Magic reigns supreme while Brain Twins Phantom Limb ranks at No. 2.

Bahamas slips a slot to third place with Bad Boys Need Love Too. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ciudad‘s Get You Closer!

4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Magic
Whatever That Was		 She’s Only Sixteen 2 5
2 Phantom Limb
(single)		 Brain Twins 3 4
3 Bad Boys Need Love Too
Earth Tones		 Bahamas 1 7
4 Get You Closer
(single)		 Ciudad 7 2
5 Set To Attack
Francis Trouble		 Albert Hammond Jr. 9 2
6 Over And Over And Over
Boarding House Reach		 Jack White 10 2
7 Raindrop Blue
The Other		 King Tuff NEW ENTRY
8 Wide Awake
Wide Awake!		 Parquet Courts NEW ENTRY
9 City Boy
(single)		 Calpurnia NEW ENTRY
10 Wordless
(single)		 Hazylazy NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

21 Mar 2018
