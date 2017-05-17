|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Bbgirl
(single)
|BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome
|3
|3
|2
|Omaha
Our First 100 Days
|Toro Y Moi
|1
|3
|3
|Re$tless
(single)
|Tan Trees
|4
|3
|4
|Sex N’ Drugs
(single)
|Abhi The Nomad feat. Harrison Sands & Copper King
|7
|2
|5
|Languyin
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|8
|2
|6
|Supadope
Modern Plagues
|The Whistles & The Bells
|NEW
|ENTRY
|7
|J-Boy
Ti Amo
|Phoenix
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|Maginhawa
Favorite
|Ang Bandang Shirley
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Promises
The Days We Had
|Day Wave
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Seven Eleven
(single)
|Our Inflatable Friends
|NEW
|ENTRY
