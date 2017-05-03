|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Untitled
The Days We Had
|Day Wave
|2
|3
|2
|Apocalypse
Cigarettes After Sex
|Cigarettes After Sex
|3
|5
|3
|Saint Ivy
Somersault
|Beach Fossils
|4
|3
|4
|Lifetimes
Ultralife
|Oh Wonder
|6
|3
|5
|Baybee
Everybody Works
|Jay Som
|9
|2
|6
|Bad News
(single)
|Beij
|1
|4
|7
|Omaha
(single)
|Toro Y Moi
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|BBgirl
(single)
|BP Valenzuela ft. August Wahh & No Rome
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|On The Level
This Old Dog
|Mac DeMarco
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Re$tless
(single)
|Tan Trees
|NEW
|ENTRY
Leave A Comment