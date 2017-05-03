RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Untitled
The Days We Had		 Day Wave 2 3
2 Apocalypse
Cigarettes After Sex		 Cigarettes After Sex 3 5
3 Saint Ivy
Somersault		 Beach Fossils 4 3
4 Lifetimes
Ultralife		 Oh Wonder 6 3
5 Baybee
Everybody Works		 Jay Som 9 2
6 Bad News
(single)		 Beij 1 4
7 Omaha
(single)		 Toro Y Moi NEW ENTRY
8 BBgirl
(single)		 BP Valenzuela ft. August Wahh & No Rome NEW ENTRY
9 On The Level
This Old Dog		 Mac DeMarco NEW ENTRY
10 Re$tless
(single)		 Tan Trees NEW ENTRY