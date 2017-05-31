RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Maginhawa
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 5 3
2 Seven Eleven
(single)		 Our Inflatable Friends 6 3
3 Down The Line
Somersault		 Beach Fossils 7 2
4 Lutang
(single)		 Ely Buendia & Itchyworms 9 2
5 For The Fickle
Of Sound Mind And Memory		 Reese Lansangan 10 2
6 Promises
The Days We Had		 Day Wave 8 3
7 Bbgirl
(single)		 BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome 4 5
8 Re$tless
(single)		 Tan Trees 2 5
9 Omaha
Our First 100 Days		 Toro Y Moi 1 5
10 Walkie Talkie
Shadow Expert		 Palm NEW ENTRY