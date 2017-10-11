This week, Club Kuru‘s ‘You Want It Bad‘ elevates all the way to the top of the list! Baby Jesus’ ‘Feel For You Girl’ is still on the countdown and on its 4th week. Reigning on the third and fourth spot are tracks from local artists; with BP Valenzuela‘s Minimize featuring Nick Lazaro on the third spot, and Franco‘s Breaking For The Weekend on fourth.
Filling up the other half of this week’s chart are three new tracks from Reptaliens, The Strangeness, and Superfood! Check out the full list below.
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|You Want It Bad
(single)
|Club Kuru
|4
|3
|2
|Feel For You Girl
Took Our Sons Away
|Baby Jesus
|3
|4
|3
|Minimize
(single)
|BP Valenzuela feat. Nick Lazaro
|2
|4
|4
|Breaking For The Weekend
Flight
|Franco
|8
|2
|5
|Hands Up, Heads Down
(single)
|Sure Sure
|7
|3
|6
|K
(single)
|Winona Forever
|1
|5
|7
|Leave Me Out Of It
Whatever That Was
|She’s Only Sixteen
|9
|2
|8
|666 Bus
FM 2030
|Reptaliens
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Liliw
Scorned as Timber, Beloved of the Sky
|The Strangeness
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Natural Supersoul
Bambino
|Superfood
|NEW ENTRY
