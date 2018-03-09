The iconic front woman of The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, sadly passed way in a London hotel on January 15. Everyone was shocked, most especially her band mates and loved ones. The band started working on a 25th anniversary reissue of “Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We” with O’Riordan, but they had to put the project on hold after her unexpected death. According to the London coroner’s office, details on O’Riordan’s cause of death won’t be revealed until April, at the least.

As announced yesterday, however, the band confirmed that they will soon be releasing two new records featuring O’Riordan’s vocals: the 25th anniversary reissue of “Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We”, and a brand new album. “After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started,” the remaining band members said. “We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.“

Three days before her passing, Dolores and guitarist Noel Hogan exchanged emails about the band’s forthcoming album—the first one in six long years. The late singer recorded her vocals for the release last year. “All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year,” the band said.