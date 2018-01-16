Irish-alt rock band The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan suddenly died at the age of 46; her death is being treated as unexplained.

Lindsay Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, confirmed her death and reported that the singer was in London for a short recording session with her band. “No further details are available at this time,” Holmes said in a statement. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Riordan’s body was found at a Park Lane hotel. A spokeswoman for the London Hilton on Park Lane said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15 January. We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”

Dolores’ bandmates—Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan– posted a message on Twitter: