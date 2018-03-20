The fin., a Japanese indie rock band based in Kobe, are currently on tour in China, and will also be touring across Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan!

The three-piece will be performing alongside The Ringmaster at 19 East on April 2, 2018, via Terno Recordings. Tickets can be purchased at selected Artwork branches (Alabang Town Center and UP Town Center), ThisisPop!, and https://thefin.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/68166/the-fin-live-in-manila.

8 years after the release of “Days With Uncertainty“, the band finally released their second album “There” last Wednesday, March 14.