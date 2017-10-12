The Foreigner tells a story of a thrilling journey of revenge. Quan (Jackie Chan) runs a small restaurant in the London China Town. One day, his daughter (Katie Leung) gets killed in a terrorist attack. The fact that the authorities fail to take action against the bombers leaves Quan not only heartbroken but furious. In order to bring the perpetrators to justice, Quan turns down Lin Baoyi (Liu Tao) and embarks on the journey of revenge alone, vowing to take on the terrorist organisation. At that moment, a crucial figure Hennesy (Pierce Brosnan) appears and discloses a complicated conspiracy… The film centres on the showdown between “King of Kung Fu” Jackie Chan and the “Top British Intelligence Officer” Pierce Brosnan; the fight between the two has attracted attention from audiences and critics alike.

