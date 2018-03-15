The last Art Beat was a blast! We’re sure it’s going to be just as awesome this year.

Tagaytay Art Beat is set to take place on May 19, 2018 with a pretty cool lineup!

So far, Ben&Ben, Autotelic, Tom’s Story, Leanne and Naara, Motherbass, Oh, Flamingo!, and Farewell Fair Weather are all part of the phase 1 line-up.

Artists such as Jappy Agoncillo, De Jae Paeste, Jess De leon, Gab Loste, Jenny Gernale, Dennis Jimenez, and Lhean Storm are announced to take part in the festival as well.

Stay tuned for more updates!

UPDATE: 

The full line-up for Tagaytay Art Beat 3 is finally out! Set to play alongside the aforementioned artists are Max Javelino, I Belong to the Zoo, Munimuni, UBE, The Ransom Collective, Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, MunimuniJulianne Tarroja, Mayonnaise, ItchywormsBea Lorenzo, Apoc x DJ NickoMr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus, DayawAdinkra Lumads, Kjah Supreme First, and BLKD The Tooters!

The works of artists Gab Loste, Jess de LeonLee CacesKim Pamela CoAnthony Molina, Dennis JimenezHannah BundalianGab BaezJenny GernaleRazel Mar, Dennis Bato, Lhean Storm, Mykie Concepcion, Rydel Reib Arayataand Bea Policarpio will be on display as well.

Early bird tickets priced at 1,500 PHP are currently on sale. To avail the promo, use the code “TAB3” via Tripkada.  Regular tickets are priced at 2,000 PHP. Tickets that include transporation are priced at 3000 PHP, and tickets with transpo and accomodation are priced 4,800PHP.

Check out the full poster below for more info!

15 Mar 2018
