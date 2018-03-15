Tagaytay Art Beat is set to take place on May 19, 2018 with a pretty cool lineup!

So far, Ben&Ben, Autotelic, Tom’s Story, Leanne and Naara, Motherbass, Oh, Flamingo!, and Farewell Fair Weather are all part of the phase 1 line-up.

Artists such as Jappy Agoncillo, De Jae Paeste, Jess De leon, Gab Loste, Jenny Gernale, Dennis Jimenez, and Lhean Storm are announced to take part in the festival as well.

Stay tuned for more updates!

We know you've been itching to know our lineup. So here it is! Unveiling some of the artists and performers for #TagaytayArtBeat3! We're revealing the rest of the lineup next week but you guys can try guessing! pic.twitter.com/rqNHEH7qb9 — Tagaytay Art Beat (@TagaytayArtBeat) February 16, 2018

UPDATE:

The full line-up for Tagaytay Art Beat 3 is finally out! Set to play alongside the aforementioned artists are Max Javelino, I Belong to the Zoo, Munimuni, UBE, The Ransom Collective, Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, Munimuni, Julianne Tarroja, Mayonnaise, Itchyworms, Bea Lorenzo, Apoc x DJ Nicko, Mr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus, Dayaw, Adinkra Lumads, Kjah x Supreme First, and BLKD x The Tooters!

The works of artists Gab Loste, Jess de Leon, Lee Caces, Kim Pamela Co, Anthony Molina, Dennis Jimenez, Hannah Bundalian, Gab Baez, Jenny Gernale, Razel Mar, Dennis Bato, Lhean Storm, Mykie Concepcion, Rydel Reib Arayata, and Bea Policarpio will be on display as well.

Early bird tickets priced at 1,500 PHP are currently on sale. To avail the promo, use the code “TAB3” via Tripkada. Regular tickets are priced at 2,000 PHP. Tickets that include transporation are priced at 3000 PHP, and tickets with transpo and accomodation are priced 4,800PHP.

