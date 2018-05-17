4 years later, The Kooks finally made a comeback by dropping 2 upbeat songs, and announcing the release of their fifth record ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’—in which Luke Pritchard claims it to be the band’s “most exciting album”.

“This one was about defining who we are, we were asking the questions,” frontman Luke Pritchard mentioned in a statement. “It was a fractured start, we went into the studio in 2015 continuing down the path we set out on our last studio album “listen” and discovered it wasn’t what we wanted to make and wasn’t really the kooks. So we scrapped it and started again.”

Let’s Go Sunshine is scheduled for release on August 31, 2018!

Check out its tracklist below:

1. Intro

2. Kids

3. All The Time

4. Believe

5. Fractured and Dazed

6. Chicken Bone

7. Four Leaf Clover

8. Tesco Disco

9. Honey Bee

10. Initials For Gainsbourg

11. Pamela

12. Picture Frame

13. Swing Low

14. Weight of the World

15. No Pressure