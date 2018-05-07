Hello everyone! It’s been a while (it’s been a while) since we’ve posted the tracks that we’ve been adding on to our playlist. So here’s the list of the new songs we have this week, May 7:

Snail Mail – Heat Wave

Petal – Better Than You

Ourselves The Elves – D.I.C.K.

Matt Maltese – Nightclub Love

Eternal Summers – Forever Mine

Florence + The Machine – Hunger

Kevin Krauter – Keep Falling In Love

Dirty Projectors – Break-Thru

Big Hat Gang – Float

Apartel – Isa Na Lang

The Metro Fantastic feat. Pau Villanueva – Put That Down

Lenses – Ikaw Lang Ang

Vica Hernandez – The Introvert Song

Now we want you to be updated, so I’m also including the list of tracks we added last week, April 30:

Bullet Dumas – Tugtog

One Click Straight – Kaleidoscope

Franco – Aurora Sunrise

The Oemons – Taco-Burrito

The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk)

The Fratellis – I’ve Been Blind

Parcels – Tieduprightnow

Memphiis – Stay Warm/Calm

Jack Ladder and the Dreamlanders – Can’t Stay

Lemaitre – Machine

Hana Vu feat Satchy – Cool

Hatchie – Sleep

South Galimatias

Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

and the week before that, April 23:

Post Animal – Dirtpicker

Let’s Eat Grandma – It’s Just Not Me

Lonely Benson – Let It Go

Mormor – Whatever Comes To Mind

Mama’s Gun – You Make My Life A Better Place

Leon Bridges – Beyond

Jewel Villaflores – Gugmang Giatay

Hers – Love On The Line (Call Now)

High Sunn – Summer Solstice

King Tuff – Ultraviolet

Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty

Editors – Darkness At The Door

Friendly Fires – Love Like Waves

Daykoda – The Charleston Dancer

Earth Dad – You Again

Billy Uomo – Alone Together

Club Kuru – I’m Still A Man

Cold War Kids – Ordinary Idols

Aurora – Queendom

Niki Colet – You Still Show Up In My Dreams

Obviously, I don’t get to post as often as I want to. But if you want to find out the new music we have weekly, you can listen to the radio.

Or…. follow this Spotify account. Always fresh. (except that Incubus track that keeps popping up)