Hello everyone! It’s been a while (it’s been a while) since we’ve posted the tracks that we’ve been adding on to our playlist. So here’s the list of the new songs we have this week, May 7:
- Snail Mail – Heat Wave
- Petal – Better Than You
- Ourselves The Elves – D.I.C.K.
- Matt Maltese – Nightclub Love
- Eternal Summers – Forever Mine
- Florence + The Machine – Hunger
- Kevin Krauter – Keep Falling In Love
- Dirty Projectors – Break-Thru
- Big Hat Gang – Float
- Apartel – Isa Na Lang
- The Metro Fantastic feat. Pau Villanueva – Put That Down
- Lenses – Ikaw Lang Ang
- Vica Hernandez – The Introvert Song
Now we want you to be updated, so I’m also including the list of tracks we added last week, April 30:
- Bullet Dumas – Tugtog
- One Click Straight – Kaleidoscope
- Franco – Aurora Sunrise
- The Oemons – Taco-Burrito
- The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk)
- The Fratellis – I’ve Been Blind
- Parcels – Tieduprightnow
- Memphiis – Stay Warm/Calm
- Jack Ladder and the Dreamlanders – Can’t Stay
- Lemaitre – Machine
- Hana Vu feat Satchy – Cool
- Hatchie – Sleep
- South Galimatias
- Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
and the week before that, April 23:
- Post Animal – Dirtpicker
- Let’s Eat Grandma – It’s Just Not Me
- Lonely Benson – Let It Go
- Mormor – Whatever Comes To Mind
- Mama’s Gun – You Make My Life A Better Place
- Leon Bridges – Beyond
- Jewel Villaflores – Gugmang Giatay
- Hers – Love On The Line (Call Now)
- High Sunn – Summer Solstice
- King Tuff – Ultraviolet
- Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
- Editors – Darkness At The Door
- Friendly Fires – Love Like Waves
- Daykoda – The Charleston Dancer
- Earth Dad – You Again
- Billy Uomo – Alone Together
- Club Kuru – I’m Still A Man
- Cold War Kids – Ordinary Idols
- Aurora – Queendom
- Niki Colet – You Still Show Up In My Dreams
Obviously, I don’t get to post as often as I want to. But if you want to find out the new music we have weekly, you can listen to the radio.
Or…. follow this Spotify account. Always fresh. (except that Incubus track that keeps popping up)
Tags: New Music Philippines
