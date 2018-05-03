This will be the band’s most recent release since their 2015 album Kintsugi.
Death Cab For Cutie surprised us with a wonderful teaser video soundtracked by what seems to be new music, with the caption ‘August 2018.’ We actually don’t know whether it’s going to be a full length effort or a new single. But either way, we’re pretty stoked about it!
The band also shared their a list of tour dates for both US and Europe!
Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bos Theater
06/18 – London, UK @ Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival
08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
08/03 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest
09/21-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Rox
10/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
Leave a comment