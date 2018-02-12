We haven’t heard anything from The Smashing Pumpkins in years! I mean sure, Billy Corgan released his solo effort Ogilala not long ago, which we’re pretty grateful for, but c’mon, we miss the band too!

Apparently, there’s this odd countdown clock on the band’s website, which could hopefully reveal a brand new surprise album we’ve all been wishing for.

During the later bits of January, Corgan shared a photo of himself reuniting with former band members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha. So this definitely smells like the new record.