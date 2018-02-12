The countdown is set to expire in 3 days.
We haven’t heard anything from The Smashing Pumpkins in years! I mean sure, Billy Corgan released his solo effort Ogilala not long ago, which we’re pretty grateful for, but c’mon, we miss the band too!
Apparently, there’s this odd countdown clock on the band’s website, which could hopefully reveal a brand new surprise album we’ve all been wishing for.
During the later bits of January, Corgan shared a photo of himself reuniting with former band members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha. So this definitely smells like the new record.
Former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky confirmed to Blast Echo that she wouldn’t be joining the reunion. “My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen [with me],” Wretzky wrote in a text message sent to Blast Echo.
Recording with Rick Rubin might be a huge possibility as well. But we’ll see!
