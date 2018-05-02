If Wallows’ frontman looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s Dylan Minette a.k.a Clay Jensen of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why!
But of course, this isn’t just about him. Minnette and his bandmates Braeden LeMasters and Cole Preston, have already been playing music together for a decade. “(LeMasters) and I met when we were 9 years old, through acting, and hit it off,” Minnette said in an interview with Billboard. “We shared this love of classic rock music, and at 11 we were writing these funny songs, with a dream of one day starting a rock band.”
Wallows is an LA-based independent trio that make the not-so-nice things in life a little bit more manageable with their soul eater of a mix of shoegaze and alternative rock. Their breakthrough single “Pleaser” gathered over 5 million streams in Spotify, and soared to #2 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart!
My band Wallows just released our first song, “Pleaser”. Streaming on Spotify/Apple Music etc. now. @wallowsmusic https://t.co/xuku9X3sXW pic.twitter.com/40BuaSQrRX
— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) April 13, 2017
The three-piece recently unleashed their debut EP entitled ‘Spring‘—it’s definitely a summer mood! Each track gives off a comforting beachy vibe, with the right flair of 90s and a modern twist. Wallows are easy to listen to, they’re not too loud, they’re not too mellow, they’re just there doing there own little thing—and Spring is definitely just the beginning of it all.
