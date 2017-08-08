In the Mix is happening again on August 17, and it’s coming back with yet another kind of mix up we’re definitely okay with, and especially excited about!

5 Seconds of Summer is headlining this year’s line up, whic also includes one of the VERY MUCH AWAITED BANDS TO HIT OUR SHORES — Irish Alteronica band TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB! It was four years ago when we had hoped to see TDCC live but never got to. They unfortunately had to cancel their Asia tour in 2013 due to vocalist Alex Trimble’s acute laryngitis. But past is past, and god is good. Now we get another shot at watching them perform live!

Also in the line up are pop artists Zara Larsson, DNCE, Daya, and Dua Lipa.

Check out the poster below for more details.