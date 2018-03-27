It’s been exactly 10 years since Two Door Cinema Club released their first ever EP “Four Words To Stand On”. They were a bunch of 16 year-olds studying way back in Belfast. In celebration, the trio finally shared the EP, and it’s finally available for streaming!

The EP includes original demos of ‘Undercover Martyn’, ‘Do You Want It All’, and ‘Cigarettes In The Theater’ and 2 unheard tracks ‘New Houses’ and ‘Standing On Ghosts’.

A mini-documentary the three-piece made in 2008 was also released. Watch it below!