Written by Anthony McCarten, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ has been in the works for nearly 10 years. Bryan Singer was originally hired to direct the biographical film, but the production underwent a bumpy road; he got fired for his attendance, and it ruined their mojo. Dexter Fletcher took his spot to complete the film.

Anyway, aside from Rami Malek—Ben Hardy, Mike Myers, Gwilym Lee, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, and Allen Leech!

The trailer sees Malek doing one helluva job as Mercury, & singing ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Killer Queen’, and more of Queen’s legendary songs.