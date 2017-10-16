Here are the new tracks we’ve included in our playlist today!
Cults – Clear From Far Away
Django Django – Tic Tac Toe
Lime Cordiale – Up In The Air
Rex Orange County feat. Benny Sings – Loving is Easy
Stars – Losing To You
Tennis Club – House Show
Wooden Indian Burial Ground – Sunshine
- There is No Love in Fluorescent Light, the latest record from Stars has already been released! Stream it on Spotify
- You can listen to the whole album of Tennis Club on Soundcloud.
